VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WTVO) — The search for a missing Carpentersville teen who disappeared on her way to a holiday party in Vernon Hills on December 4 may have reached a tragic conclusion.

“A body was recovered early this afternoon in the continued search for Brissa Romero,” said Vernon Hills and Carpentersville Police in a joint media release on Tuesday.

The body, which police say is a deceased female matching Romero’s description, was reportedly recovered from the same Vernon Hills retention pond that a 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by Romero was found in on Monday.

A photo of investigators searching the retention pond on Monday.

A preliminary investigation suggests the car was accidentally driven into the pond after the driver failed to navigate the ‘T’ intersection of Lakeview Parkway and Executive Way, just off Route 21.

Video from a nearby fast food restaurant suggests Brissa was driving at the time. There is currently no indication of foul play, according to police. A formal identification of the body is pending confirmation by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

“Our hearts go out to Brissa’s family on this difficult day,” the departments said in a Facebook post of the joint media release. “We would like to thank the Vernon Hills Police Department, the Countryside Fire Protection District, and everyone who assisted in the search effort.”

Romero was reported missing on December 4 after she failed to show up a holiday party in Vernon Hills that she was believed to be driving to.

Investigators refined their search to the area of a retention pond near Romero’s expected destination on Monday after cell phone data established a last known location of her phone.

Divers were called in to assist in the search, and a vehicle believed to driven by Romero was found in the pond shortly after.

Several items belonging to Romero, including a backpack containing identifying information, were also found along the pond’s shore.

No further leads relating to Romero’s whereabouts are currently being pursued, according to police. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.