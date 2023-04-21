ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Nicholas Falls, 35, who was wanted in connection with a January domestic violence incident in which a woman was strangled and a 60-year-old man was assaulted.

According to police, officers spotted Falls’ vehicle in the 300 block of Brooke Road on Monday, April 17th. As they approached the car, Falls got out and ran, but officers were able to chase him down and take him into custody. Police said a loaded gun was found inside his vehicle.

Falls was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a January 11th, 2023 domestic violence incident in which he allegedly strangled a woman and assaulted a 60-year-old man. He faces charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Battery for that incident.

He now faces additional charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No Firearm Owner’s Identification, and Resisting Arrest.