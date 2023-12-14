OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WTVO) — Police in New Jersey said they have arrested a man who was found naked atop his mother’s headless body on Friday.

According to WPVI, Jeffrey Surgent, 46, allegedly used a knife to kill and decapitate his mother, Alexandria Surgent, 74.

Surgent reportedly called 911 to report the crime, telling the dispatcher he had bipolar disorder.

Officers responded to the home, in the 600 block of 6th Street, around 4 p.m. and found Surgent in a hallway outside of the apartment, lying naked on top of the body, court documents revealed.

Security footage recorded at the apartment allegedly showed the woman’s head being thrown out of the apartment, and Surgent pulling the body into the hallway, lying nude upon her until officers arrived at the scene.

Police also said he sang the song “Jesus Loves Me” as he was taken away.

Surgent was charged with first-degree murder, weapons offenses, and refusing to submit to fingerprinting.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Surgent has a history of mental health issues.

A GoFundMe has been started by Alexandria Surgent’s family, to help pay funeral expenses.