Police need help identifying man found dead in Harvard

HARVARD, Ill. (WTVO) — The McHenry County Coroner is asking the public’s help to identify a man who was found dead in Harvard in May 2019.

Police provided a recent, digital reconstruction photo of the unidentified man, who was found in the Rush Creek Conservation area on May 4th.

According to officials, the man was between 50-70 years old, approximately 5’10” and 224 lbs. and was found wearing a black fleece beanie hat, a blue and brown “Swiss Tech” coat, a black and grey polo shirt, a grey knit scarf, blue jeans, and black gloves.

McHenry County Police tries to identify him with fingerprints, dental records and DNA analysis, but could not find a match.

The digital facial reconstruction was performed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Forensic Imaging Unit, the coroner said.

Anyone who can provide details that could help identify the John Doe is asked to call 815-334-4773.

