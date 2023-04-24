ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify the body of a man found in the Rock River near the Auburn Street bridge last week.

According to police, the deceased is a black male between 18-30 years old, 5’8″ and weighing 125 to 140 lbs. He has black, shoulder-length dreadlocks and a mustache with chin hair. Police said he also had growths and deformities on both ear lobes, and a tattoo on his left forearm that reads “Divine.”

The man was also wearing blue jeans with white stripes down each leg, a white tank top, black coat with a hoodie attached, and black boots.

Police said no signs of foul play or trauma were found in the autopsy, and no fingerprint records were matched.