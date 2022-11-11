JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have released the findings of an investigation after an officer’s weapon was fired at Edison Middle School.

According to police, on September 19th, the officer’s firearm was discharged at the school.

Police sent the weapon back to the manufacturer for analysis, a process that took until November 10th. The gun and holster were determined to have no defects, police said.

The officer’s backpack strap was “unintentionally hooked on the grip of the firearm just prior to the unintentional discharge,” police said in their report. As the officer was pulling on the strap to disengage it from the gun, it went off.

Police said after their investigation, it was determined to be “an unintentional, unique, and isolated incident.”

“At this point, the only reasonable, although not provable, cause of the discharge is most likely the backpack strap tail getting into the holster and engaging the trigger,” police said.