SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 33-year-old police officer from DeKalb County was charged five counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday after investigators found evidence of child sexual abuse material in his Kirkland home.

Jordan Collins was taken into custody on Monday while investigators from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois Attorney General’s Office searched his home in the 400 block of First Street, according to a release from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.

Collins has served as an officer in the Elgin Police Department for five years. He was placed on administrative leave in the wake of his arrest, according to a statement from City of Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley posted on Facebook.

“The officer was placed on administrative leave immediately following the arrest with additional action expected following review of the criminal charges,” said Lalley.

“The criminal actions of a single police officer do not define the Elgin Police Department. This department will never deviate from upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability and dedication to the community it serves.”

Collins is currently lodged in the DeKalb County Jail, where he awaits a December 20 court date.