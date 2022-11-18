ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A police officer is under investigation after shooting a 25-year-old man at the Rockton Walmart on Thursday night.

Police have not released full details of the incident but say around 7:42 p.m., the officer was on patrol in the area and was later involved in the shooting with the man. The injury was deemed to be non-life threatening, police said.

The Walmart is located at 4781 E. Rockton Road.

The officer was placed on administrative leave and the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force was called to take over the case, which involved administering a blood test and are working to determine if the officer correctly followed policies and procedures.

The investigation is expected to take some time.

“Investigators with the Integrity Task Force have our full support and assistance as they continue their work to determine all the facts surrounding the incident,” said Rockton Police Chief Matt Hollinger.