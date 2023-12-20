ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department teamed up with the Walmart on W. Riverside to help 8 families with Holiday shopping needs.

“It was fantastic. You know, you rarely get to do stuff like this in black communities,” said the Glenn Family. “This is very important because some parents can’t afford Christmas, you know? This is a big help.”

“We have quite a few families in our community that, you know, live on a month-to-month basis, sometimes even day-to-day,” said Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. “So to be able to collaborate with Wal-Mart and we have families that we know that are in need and be able to step up and take advantage of an opportunity like this is just great.”

Police understand the burden many families face during the gift-giving season. The families were picked at random. This is the first event with RPD at this Walmart. However, Rockford Police do all sorts of fundraising during the holiday season.

“I look forward to doing events like this just to see the smiles on people’s faces, the kids hearing them live here in them. Be so happy to be here and to also be excited to have this opportunity,” said Sgt. Courtney Tillmon-Listhrop.

The Walmart used grant money to help fund the shopping. Those in charge are excited to begin what they hope is a long-lasting tradition with the community.

“It’s really important. It’s actually one of our main core values here at Walmart. We are 100% believe in serving our community. So when I took this role, it was something I wanted to bring back to this side of town,” said Aaron Fleming.

“So I’m just going to tell Walmart right now, all three stores are in the city of Rockford. I would love to be able to do events like this at all three locations,” said Chief Redd.