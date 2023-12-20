ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney will not press charges against sheriff’s deputies for the death of a Rockford woman who lost control of her vehicle while live streaming as she was fleeing police in April.

Taylor Benham’s death was investigated by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force, reviewing reports, video evidence, a crash reconstruction, and autopsy results.

According to authorities, around 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a stolen silver Jeep that had fled from other officers earlier that night.

Police said when the deputies attempted a traffic stop, an unidentified, tall black male with short hair and a thin build got out of the driver’s seat and ran away. Benham then got into the driver’s seat, sped away from the scene, and began streaming the pursuit on Facebook Live.

Deputies pursued the vehicle from Vernon Street and Rockton Avenue at speeds up to 92 mph to the intersection of Ridge and Auburn, where she lost control and struck a tree at the northwest corner of Ridge and Vernon Street.

Benham was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital and later succumbed to her injuries on April 4th. An autopsy attributed her cause of death to blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The autopsy also showed that she had alcohol, amphetamine, and methamphetamine in her bloodstream.

On Wednesday, State’s Attorney J. Hanley found that the deputies took no action or inaction that caused Benham’s death, and declined to file charges against them.