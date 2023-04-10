JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested Aaron Turner, 51, after he allegedly crashed into a house on his motorcycle, tried to break into the residence, and then attacked responding officers while drunk.

According to police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Parker Court around 10:09 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses said Turner had crashed his motorcycle into a house and was then trying to break in.

Officers found Turner at the side of the residence, intoxicated, police said. As the officer was attempting to take Turner into custody, he attacked, striking the officer multiple times, according to authorities. Another officer used a Taser to subdue him.

The attacked officer suffered a minor injury but did not require medical attention, police said.

Police say Turner has four prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, and was on parole from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, with an active warrant out for his arrest.

He failed field sobriety tests but his toxicology results are pending, police said.

He was charged with 5th offense OWI, Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence, Criminal Damage to Property, Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Parole Violation.