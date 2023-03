OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old from Oregon, Illinois was taken into custody on Wednesday for domestic battery.

Officers responded a disturbance in the 300 block of S. 2nd Street at 10:13 a.m., according to the Oregon Police Department.

A 16-year-old was taken into limited custody for the offense of domestic battery.

The juvenile was released into their parent’s custody, with a referral to the state’s attorney being indicated.