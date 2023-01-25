PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility.

Tyle Massengill is charged with Malicious Use of Fire. The 32-year-old is from Chillicothe, which is about 15 miles north of Peoira.

Police said that he targeted the clinic two days after Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill that strengthens abortion protection in Illinois.

Planned Parenthood officials said that the fire did more than $1 million.

Massengill could face 40 years in prison if he is convicted.