POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was arrested on various charges after a shots fired call.

Police were called to Creekview Road, just south of State Street, early Saturday morning for reports of a shooting in a parking lot. They found a group of people near a vehicle when they arrived.

Mario Chandler, 20 of Poplar Grove, exited the vehicle and ran. He was caught after a short foot chase. Officers located a loaded handgun stolen out of Boone County during their investigation, as well as a large amount of cannabis.

Chandler is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Reckless Discharge.