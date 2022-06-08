FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police posed as a 14-year-old girl to lure and capture Charles Delong at Krape Park in Freeport, according to officials.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department said it was contacted by the World Wide Predator Hunters organization, which tracks child predators online. Representatives from the group said they had been in communication with Delong.

A Sheriff’s Deputy, posing as a juvenile girl, arranged to meet with Delong at Krape Park on May 25th. When Delong arrived for the meeting, he was taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with Traveling to Meet a Child, Unlawful Grooming, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Delong has been booked into the Stephenson County Jail.