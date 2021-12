ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have taken more than 400 guns out of the hands of Rockford criminals this year, according to recently released crime data. In 2020, only 250 guns were recovered.

The newly released crime statistics for the City of Rockford show that violent crime is on the rise, up 3% over the same period 2 years ago.

Of those crimes, nearly 40% are domestic related, according to the data. That’s a 9% jump from the same period in 2019.