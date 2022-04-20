ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released a photo of a man who robbed the Mobil on N. Alpine Road early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the gas station at 321 N. Alpine Road at 4:50 a.m. for an alarm.

The victim told police that a black male in his 20s, thin build, wearing a puffy coat with a gray hoodie and jeans, came in, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded cash.

The suspect then left the business with the cash, police said.