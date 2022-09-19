ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a man who reportedly shot a 29-year-old who was found in the parking lot of Auto Zone on Auburn Street on Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the Central Park Tap, at 3523 Auburn Street, around 12:55 a.m., where witnesses said multiple people were involved in an argument with the suspect in the rear parking lot before he pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim was found by officers over at Auto Zone, suffering from what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance, and police released a photo on Monday.

Photo: Rockford Police Department