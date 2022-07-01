ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for help to find four suspects who stole a 79-year-old woman’s purse on Monday.
According to police, the attack happened just before 5:25 p.m. on June 27 at US Tobacco, 180 N. Mulford Road.
Police said the woman was walking back to her car when her purse was grabbed from behind. The suspect then got in a blue car occupied by three other individuals, and fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.