ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help identify suspects who reportedly held up two gas stations on Monday morning.

According to police, the first robbery occurred at 4:10 a.m. at the Fas Fuel on 11th Street. Police said a suspect entered the store and demanded the clerk give him money. He took cash from the register and fled on foot.

Police described the suspect at a white male, 6’1″, between the ages of 30-40.

Later, a suspect entered the BP at 1909 11th Street at 7:50 a.m. brandishing a folding knife, and demanded money from the register.

The assailant was able to leave with cash but was caught on the store’s surveillance cameras.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6′, thin build, 30-ish.

Anyone with information on the identities of these men is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.