JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have released surveillance photos of a man who robbed a gas station early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the suspect entered the Lion’s Quick Mart at 104 E. Racine Street around 8:35 a.m., demanding merchandise and threatening that he had a gun.

Photo: Janesville Police Department

The suspect ran off after the robbery, toward the river.

Police described the suspect as a white male, wearing a grey jacket over a black hoodie, with blue jeans, mask, and a black stocking cap.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Janesville Police at 608-757-2244.