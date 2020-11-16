Police release suspect photos from Rockford Walgreens robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released photos of the two men suspected in a pair of armed robberies at Walgreens stores Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to the Walgreens at 3336 11th Street around 8:45 p.m. where they learned the two men entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint. They were able to escape with cash from the register, police said.

The same suspects are wanted for a robbery to a Walgreens at 1201 E. State Street prior to the 11th Street robbery.

The suspects are described as black males, one about 5’ 8” wearing a blue sweat suit with yellow stripes on the shoulders, and a blue mask. The second suspect is about 6’ 01” wearing a brown trench coat type jacket, black face mask.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.







Photos: Rockford Police Department

