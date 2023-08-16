SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have released surveillance video of suspects wanted in an August 2nd robbery at the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary.

According to the South Beloit Police Department, the “smash and grab” robbery happened at 5:24 a.m.

Police released surveillance photos of three suspects who reportedly crashed a white GMC pickup truck through the front doors of the business, located at 7000 First Ranger Drive, and stole multiple items.

Photo: South Beloit Police Department

Police said they still need assistance identifying one of the suspects, writing “He did a very good job of covering up however, he may be the guy who seemed to have a suspicious knot on his forehead when you saw him on August 2nd. If you know the identity of this individual please let us know.”

Photo: South Beloit Police Department

Police later said the GMC Sierra pickup truck used in the robbery was found and had been reported stolen from Harvard.

A Sunnyside spokesperson said the robbers were unable to gain access to the secure vault where the marijuana products are kept.

Anyone who can identify the suspects in the photo is asked to call police at 815-389-3491.