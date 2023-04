ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was injured in a shooting at Alpine Village on Thursday afternoon.

Police had cordoned off most of the parking lot to the strip mall, at 2410 S. Alpine, which also includes a Planet Fitness, Lovely Nails, Cricket, and J&F Tobacco. Evidence markers were seen dotting the ground.

Police said three businesses and several vehicles were damaged.

The person injured suffered minor injuries, police said.

DEVELOPING…