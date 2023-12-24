CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police responded to CherryVale Mall early Sunday afternoon for a report of a man with a gun.
According to Cherry Valley Police, officers responded to the mall around 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a battery victim who was inside the mall.
A gun was reportedly involved, however preliminary investigations determined no evidence of a gun being displayed.
Several people allegedly fled the mall during the incident; which remains under investigation.
No arrests have been made.