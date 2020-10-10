Police respond to crash on W. State Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders are on the scene of a car accident near Blain’s Farm and Fleet on W. State State.

Crews responded to the scene shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

