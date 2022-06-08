FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport responded to a report of a man with a gun and subsequently stopped and arrested 18-year-old Malachi Robey.

According to police, the report was made at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and officers responded to the area of West Cottonwood Street and North West Avenue.

Officers stopped Robey and said they found a gun and cannabis in his possession.

He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by someone under 21, Possession of a Firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

He was held at the Stephenson County Jail.