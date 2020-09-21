One person injured in traffic accident near N. Alpine and Morsay Drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to avoid the area of N. Alpine and Morsay Drive and Turner Street after a traffic crash.

Police say the driver of the SUV sustained injuries but will survive.

Accident – N Alpine & Morsay Dr/Turner St: Police are currently investigating a traffic crash at this location. Please avoid the area if possible. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 21, 2020

This is a developing story.

