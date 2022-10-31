ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Braden Hogan, 27, on multiple charges after he reportedly stole a car at a local gas station and then tried to use the victim’s credit card.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the Mobil gas station at 2605 Broadway at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, October 28th, for a reported stolen vehicle.

A short time later, the victim said their credit card was used at another gas station.

Police were able to locate the car at Circle K, at 3819 Broadway. Hogan was the only person in the car, police said.

He was taken into custody after fighting with police, officials said.

Police said they found a loaded gun, marijuana, and crack cocaine in the course of their investigation.

Hogan was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Armed Violence, Aggravated Resisting Arrest, Vehicle Theft, and Unlawful Use of a Credit Card.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.