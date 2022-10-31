ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford felon was arrested on Tuesday after jumping out a second-story window while police were executing a search warrant.

Officers executed the warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Harding Street around 9:31 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. A handgun was thrown out of a second story window, followed by 26-year-old Vantrell Keys jumping out of the window to the ground.

Keys was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a leg fracture. He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail following his release.

Detectives recovered the gun and also located over nine grams of fentanyl during their investigation. Keys has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl.