Police: Rockford man arrested after beating woman, hours-long standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Donald Pinola, 40, was taken into custody following a standoff with police after he allegedly beat a woman over an extended period of time.

According to police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Rose Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021, where they met with a 42-year-old woman who said she had been battered inside the residence for an extended period of time.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Police say Pinola was barricaded inside the residence. After several hours, he surrendered to officers.

Pinola was charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery, an Outstanding Warrant for Aggravated Domestic Battery in 2020, and Unlawful Restraint.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.