ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after he was found to be masturbating in his car in a Target parking lot, police said.

Officers investigated reports of the incident at the Target, 6560 E. State St. back on May 1, according to the Rockford Police Department. They identified Avin Capes, 21, as the suspect during their investigation.

A warrant was obtained for Capes’ arrest, who was brought into custody on May 22. He has been charged with Public Indecency.

Capes is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.