FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Sunday after multiple shootings in Freeport, police said.

Freeport Police officers responded to the 200 block of E. Pleasant Street around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for multiple shots fired, according to the department. They learned from an uninjured 18-year-old man that a Black male wearing a black mask and hoodie pulled up beside him in a dark colored SUV and started shooting at his vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled the area. A residence in the 500 block of S. Carroll Avenue was also struck by gunfire. In addition, officers responded to the 600 block of N. Walnut Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired between a subject and an SUV.

Officers learned during their investigation that the SUV had left the parking lot of Mary Hosmer Apartments and exchanged gunfire with a person standing next to the building.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Marcquette Verner, of Rockford. He was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Firearm with Requisite FOID, Aggravated Unlawful use of a Weapon with no FOID, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon with Prior Felony.

It is unknown if the second shooting is related to the first, though the first is believed to be gang related, police said.