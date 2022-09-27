CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested last Tuesday for attempted murder after a shooting at a local hotel, police said.

The Cherry Valley Police Department was dispatched to Day’s Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers developed a suspect and a suspect vehicle.

Oshay Simmons, 28, was taken into custody after being located by the Rockford Police Department. He has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.