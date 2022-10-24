ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Monday for suspected burglary after running from police.

Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Ridgeview Avenue around 12:25 a.m. for reports of a man banging on a vehicle, the Rockford Police Department said. Officers observed 27-year-old Tyler Lask exiting from a detached garage before running away.

Laske was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. He has been charged with Burglary and Resisting an Officer. He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.