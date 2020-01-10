Police: Rockford man beat, cut victim in domestic attack

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cedric Ousley, 29, was arrested Thursday after police say he restrained, beat and cut a victim in a domestic violence attack.

At 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Rockford Police say they were called to the 400 block of Morningside Drive for the report of a person being attacked with a knife.

Police say the victim was suffering multiple lacerations.

Ousley allegedly fled the scene before police arrived, but was found walking in the area a short time later. Police say he was also suffering from a cut.

Ousley was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Knife, Domestic Battery, Unlawful Restraint, Interfering with Reporting Domestic Violence, and Criminal Damage to Property.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories