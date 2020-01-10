Police: Rockford man beat, cut victim in domestic attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cedric Ousley, 29, was arrested Thursday after police say he restrained, beat and cut a victim in a domestic violence attack.
At 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Rockford Police say they were called to the 400 block of Morningside Drive for the report of a person being attacked with a knife.
Police say the victim was suffering multiple lacerations.
Ousley allegedly fled the scene before police arrived, but was found walking in the area a short time later. Police say he was also suffering from a cut.
Ousley was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Knife, Domestic Battery, Unlawful Restraint, Interfering with Reporting Domestic Violence, and Criminal Damage to Property.
He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
