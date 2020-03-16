Police: Rockford man caught with loaded gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Darionte Hallom was arrested Friday after police caught him in a car with a loaded gun in his lap.

According to Rockford Police, officers spotted Hallom in a vehicle in the 1900 block of W. Pearl Street. Police say they were able to see the weapon lying in his lap, and took him into custody.

Although he had a valid FOID card, police say he did not have a Concealed Carry permit. He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Hallom was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

