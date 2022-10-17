ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself.

The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation.

Officers were able to identify 29-year-old Justin Cooley as the suspect. During the investigation, another victim reported a separate incident involving Cooley earlier in the week.

Two separate warrants were obtained for his arrest, and he was brought into custody Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of Public Indecency and Unlawful Restraint.