ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine.

It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of wine before attempting to exit the store.

Rockford Police officers were still on hand and were asked by the Target Asset Protection Supervisor to assist. Carr reportedly attempted to flee from officers, but was detained after a short struggle.

Carr was charged with Retail Theft, Resisting Arrest and Outstanding Illinois Department of Corrections Warrant.