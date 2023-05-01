ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested last Monday on multiple drugs and gun charges.

Members of the Illinois Stateline Area Narcotics Taskforce, City of Rockford Gang Unit and City of Rockford Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 2900 block of Park Terrace Drive around 11:05 a.m., according to the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial Circuit.

Officers located a digital scale covered in a white powered substance, which tested positive for cocaine by a field test. They also found close to 400.9 grams of marijuana, some of which had been hidden inside of a Nike shoebox.

The ID of Marc Bell III, 29, was found in that shoebox as well.

In addition to the marijuana, officers located close to 90.2 grams of cocaine in plastic bags inside of an air fryer, as well as on the top shelf of kitchen cabinets.

A loaded .45 caliber handgun with a defaces serial number was also found in the air fryer.

Bell has been charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

He had previously been charged on April 16 of Harassment of Witnesses after harassing a witness in a pending legal proceeding. He had reportedly posted a picture on his Snapchat of a piece of paper containing a summary of the witnesses’ statement followed by rat emoji. This was followed by a post of Bell telling the witness to shut his mouth.

Bell is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.