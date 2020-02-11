Police: Rockford man claimed to be shooting victim, actually shot himself on accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Jacob Scipione was arrested Tuesday after allegedly telling Rockford Police he was the victim of a shooting, but had actually shot himself.

According to police, they were called to Barnum Road and Kishwaukee Street at 12:35 a.m. this morning, where they found Scipione suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Scipione told officers that he had been shot by an unknown assailant, but during the investigation, officers say he admitted to accidentally firing a handgun and injuring himself.

He was treated and released from a local hospital, and then taken to the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

