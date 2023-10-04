ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is in custody after he allegedly stomped on a woman’s neck in downtown Rockford over an argument about a pack of cookies.

Eddie Turner, 32, faces charges of aggravated battery in a public place and domestic battery stemming from the September 27 incident.

According to court documents, Turner and the woman were driving when they began arguing about who bought a pack of cookies. Once the vehicle was stopped near the intersection of E. Jefferson Street and N. Second Street, Turner pushed the woman out onto the ground and began stomping on her neck.

A man witnessed the incident and reportedly pushed Turner off the woman before puncturing the vehicle’s rear driver-side tire. He told police he saw Turner repeatedly stomp on the woman’s head and neck while she was on the ground prior to intervening.

Turner was booked into the Winnebago County Jail, he was set to appear in court on Wednesday.