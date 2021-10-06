Police: Rockford man was drunk, caused crash that killed woman, critically injured girls, 14 and 5

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney has issued charges against Juan Arce, 31, for allegedly causing a crash at W. State and Avon Monday, which killed a 38-year-old woman and seriously injured two girls, ages 14 and 5.

Rockford Police said the crash happened at 7:10 p.m. when a transit van driven by Acre crashed into the other car.

Acre has been charged with Aggravated DUI involving Death, Aggravated DUI with Great Bodily Harm, Reckless Homicide, and Driving on a Revoked License.

Acre is currently hospitalized for treatment of his injuries. No mugshot was available at press time.

He faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

