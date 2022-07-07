ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Michael Gregory, 20, was arrested Wednesday after police say he was driving drunk with cocaine and cannabis in the back seat of his car along with two children, one of who was not in a seat restraint.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Gregory at Sandy Hollow Road and Holiday Drive at around 11 p.m.

During the investigation, police said they found a “large amount of cannabis and cocaine” in the back seat of the car next to a baby. Police also said there was another small child in the back seat who was not in any type of safety restraint.

Gregory was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Child Endangerment.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.