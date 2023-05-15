ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was charged with setting a man’s apartment on fire following an argument.

Firefighters responded to a building in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of a structure fire. It was discovered by Rockford Police officers who were responding to sounds of gunfire and woman screaming, according to court records.

Crews arrived to find a two-story, two-flat apartment building with fire showing at the rear of the structure. Firefighters were able to get the first-floor occupants out of the building.

They found Felicia Glass, 26, hiding in the upper apartment.

Investigators found that the fire was located at the rear of the building, about 10 feet from the rear common exit door for both apartments, authorities said. The fire had been set against the wall below the exit stair window, which ignited the wood and siding of the building.

Glass was known to officers on the scene as having a history of domestic violence with a male resident of the building, according to Rockford Police. A neighbor reported that she had heard the man and Glass fighting, with Glass throwing some of his belongings out of the second-story window.

They continued to argue in the back yard, with the man reportedly saying “I am going to steal your car.” Glass responded by saying “if you do, I am going to destroy the house.” The man left in Glass’ car shortly after, telling police that he left to get away from the argument.

He returned a short time later to find his clothes, flat screen TV and various electronics on fire.

Glass has been charged with Aggravated Arson, Residential Arson and Criminal Damage to Property $500-$10K, according to court records. She is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.