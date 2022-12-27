ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly throwing coffee at a protestor.

Officers responded to 611 Auburn Street, the prospective site of a family planning clinic, around 10:10 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

They learned when they arrived that a car had pulled over in front of the clinic while a group of people protesting. A woman got out of the passenger seat before confronting the adult male victim, asking him whose house they were in front of and why they were protesting.

Nataly Rivera, 26, attempted to knock the man’s cell phone from his hand before throwing a cup of coffee at him. She then got back into the car and fled the area.

Rivera was taken into custody a short time later at her residence. She has been charged with Battery.