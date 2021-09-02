Police: Rockford woman intentionally ran two people over before crashing into building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Sherryn Simpson, 57, intentionally struck two pedestrians with her car before crashing into a building on Wednesday night. Five people were hospitalized in the attack.

Police say officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of W. State Street and Klines Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, and were told a woman was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Officers reported seeing a dark blue truck flipped onto its driver’s side, with Simpson trapped inside the vehicle, and two men lying in the roadway in front of the vehicle. Police said another woman was sitting on the curb.

While Simpson was being extracted from the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman approached officers and said she was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to police, Simpson intentionally struck a 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman as they were walking near the intersection. After slamming into them, her vehicle struck a building and flipped on its side.

Simpson was arrested and charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Police said all five people involved were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions remain unknown.