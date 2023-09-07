ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Theresa Lones, 19, on accusations that she made 694 bogus calls to 911 in a week.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call center received the calls between Friday, August 31st and Wednesday, September 6th.

In each case, the caller would hang up.

Investigators traced the calls back to a home in the 1200 block of Gleasman Road. Lones’ cellphone was discovered to have been the source of the calls, police said.

“False emergency calls not only waste precious resources, but also jeopardize the safety of those in genuine need of assistance,” Said Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Lones was charged with False Alarm/Complaint to 911.