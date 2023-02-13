ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Danielle Eskilson, 23, after she allegedly hit another woman with her car after a fight.

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of 11th Street around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday morning for a woman hit by a vehicle.

Witnesses said a fight took place in the parking lot between multiple women, and Eskilson got into her vehicle and slammed into the 24-year-old victim.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Eskilson was arrested near S. Main and Morgan Street a short time later, police said.

She was charged with Aggravated Battery and booked into the Winnebago County Jail.