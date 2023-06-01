ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford women is accused of setting multiple fires to an occupied apartment building in an arson attempt on Monday.

Gladys Regina Brown, 60, was charged with attempted aggravated arson after police allege she poured lighter fluid in the window wells and flower bed of the apartment and used burning paper to ignite the blaze.

Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to the apartment, 4201 Auburn Street, and investigations determined the fires to be a possible arson.

According to Rockford Police, the apartment tenants first smelled lighter fluid and later witnessed Brown lighting fires in the window wells of the building.

One of the tenants took pictures of Brown attempting to ignite fluid that she had poured at the doorway to the apartments, the only known exit, court documents show.

Brown told police that she knew people were inside the building when she set the fires.

She was also charged with driving under the influence after police found her in a car nearby. She allegedly told police she had drank two 12oz alcoholic beverages.

Brown was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $10,000 bond.